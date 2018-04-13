Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud — Nigeria Today

Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud
The Police on Friday docked a 34-year-old businessman, Umorem Lewis, at a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly duping an unsuspecting client of N600,000. The defendant, who resides in Jabi by Mr Biggs, Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. The Prosecutor, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told […]
The post Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!