Fake shirt: My personal shopper betrayed me, says IK Ogbonna - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Fake shirt: My personal shopper betrayed me, says IK Ogbonna – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Fake shirt: My personal shopper betrayed me, says IK Ogbonna
The Punch
Actor, IK Ogbonna, was recently ridiculed on social media when he was 'caught' wearing a counterfeit shirt. The actor had claimed that he was unaware that the shirt was fake as it was bought by his personal shopper, and that he had fired him. However …
Alex Ekubo Is Ik Ogbonna's 'Side Chick' (Photo Proof)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!