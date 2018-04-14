Fake Soldier, One Other Jailed For Assault — Nigeria Today

Fake Soldier, One Other Jailed For Assault

A fake soldier, Azeez Abdulhameed, 24, of Aga village, Ganmo, Kwara State and one Abdulsalam Jimoh, 25,of Ode-Afanda area, Ilorin have been convicted by an Ilorin Chief Magistrates’ Court for beating up a man to a state of coma. The convicts, who admitted to have committed the offence, pleaded with the court for leniency and […]

