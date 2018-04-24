Falae in Ibadan to woo Alao-Akala to SDP - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Falae in Ibadan to woo Alao-Akala to SDP – The Punch
The Punch
Falae in Ibadan to woo Alao-Akala to SDP
The Punch
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan. The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Olu Falae, on Monday visited the Ibadan home of a former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, in a bid to woo him to join the SDP. Alao-Akala recently defected …
