Super Falcons Defender Ebere: Bring On France! - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Super Falcons Defender Ebere: Bring On France! – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Super Falcons Defender Ebere: Bring On France!
Complete Sports Nigeria
Cyprus-based defender Ngozi Ebere has expressed the Super Falcons' readiness to face France in Friday's international friendly in Le Mans, France, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Got something to say? The let your voice be heard! Back Pass *Sport …
Nigeria's Super Falcons to face France in international friendly
Nigeria: France Vs Nigeria Friendly – Super Falcons Vow to Put Up a Fight
Fans To Pay Up To N9k To Watch France Vs Super Falcons
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!