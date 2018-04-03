 #FamBam! Russell Wilson, Ciara & Kids are Picture Perfect in this Family Photo — Nigeria Today
#FamBam! Russell Wilson, Ciara & Kids are Picture Perfect in this Family Photo

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

Ciara has just shared the cutest photo of her family, Russell Wilson, their daughter Sienna and Ciara’s son with rapper Future, baby Future as they celebrate easter. The music star captioned the photo “1st Family #Easter 🐣”. See photo below:

The post #FamBam! Russell Wilson, Ciara & Kids are Picture Perfect in this Family Photo appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

