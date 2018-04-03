FamBam! Russell Wilson, Ciara & Kids are Picture Perfect in this Family Photo — Nigeria Today

#FamBam! Russell Wilson, Ciara & Kids are Picture Perfect in this Family Photo
Ciara has just shared the cutest photo of her family, Russell Wilson, their daughter Sienna and Ciara’s son with rapper Future, baby Future as they celebrate easter. The music star captioned the photo “1st Family #Easter 🐣”. See photo below:
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
