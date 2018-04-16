 Families of Nigeria missing girls call for UN help - WHIO — Nigeria Today
Families of Nigeria missing girls call for UN help – WHIO

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Families of Nigeria missing girls call for UN help
YOLA, Nigeria — Family members of the Nigerian school girls who were kidnapped by Islamic militants four years ago are now calling for the U.N. to intervene to find out their fate. Some 113 girls never returned, though some were forced to marry their
