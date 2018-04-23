Family of boy who drowned in pit latrine may appeal judgment - News24 — Nigeria Today

Family of boy who drowned in pit latrine may appeal judgment – News24
News24
Family of boy who drowned in pit latrine may appeal judgment
News24
The family of a little boy who drowned in a pit latrine in 2014 may appeal a high court judgment that dismissed their claim against the Limpopo education department. Non-governmental organisation Section27, who also acted as the attorney for the Komape …
