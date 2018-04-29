 Family sues American Airlines after bride has medical emergency on flight and later dies - WPIX 11 New York — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Family sues American Airlines after bride has medical emergency on flight and later dies – WPIX 11 New York

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WPIX 11 New York

Family sues American Airlines after bride has medical emergency on flight and later dies
WPIX 11 New York
Brittany and Corey Oswell were flying home from their Hawaiian honeymoon in 2016 when Brittany became dizzy and fainted. She came to soon after, but when she later collapsed in the plane's lavatory, a doctor on board who'd been helping her told the
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after engine put into idle mid-flightFox News
American Airlines hit with wrongful death suit for not making emergency landingGlobalnews.ca
American Airlines Sued Following Death of Woman on FlightWings Journal
Big Island Now –The Register-Guard
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.