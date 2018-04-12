 Fani-Kayode attacks Buhari for accusing Muammar Gaddafi of training ‘killer herdsmen’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode attacks Buhari for accusing Muammar Gaddafi of training ‘killer herdsmen’

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Thursday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for blaming activities of herdsmen in Nigeria on the late Libyan dictator, Muammar Gaddafi. Speaking with the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby in London, on Wednesday, Buhari had said the herdsmen were trained and armed by Gaddafi. Buhari had said, “The problem […]

Fani-Kayode attacks Buhari for accusing Muammar Gaddafi of training ‘killer herdsmen’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.