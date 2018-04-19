Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari over comment on Nigerian youths — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari over comment on Nigerian youths
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari, over his comments on the young people of Nigeria. Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, had stated that youths prefer to do nothing because they feel Nigeria is an oil-rich nation. Reacting, the former minister wondered what kind of […]
Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari over comment on Nigerian youths
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!