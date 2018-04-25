Fani-Kayode Lambasts Kwara Gov Over Appointment Of Fulani Affairs SA — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode Lambasts Kwara Gov Over Appointment Of Fulani Affairs SA

Former Minister of Culture, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed’s appointment of a Special Assistant on Fulani Affairs. According to a Tuesday statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Isiaka Gold, the appointee, Abdul-Azeez Muhammad will represent Miyetti Allah in the administration. But Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the All […]

The post Fani-Kayode Lambasts Kwara Gov Over Appointment Of Fulani Affairs SA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

