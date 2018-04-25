 Fani-Kayode Lambasts Kwara Gov Over Appointment Of Fulani Affairs SA — Nigeria Today
Fani-Kayode Lambasts Kwara Gov Over Appointment Of Fulani Affairs SA

Former Minister of Culture, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed’s appointment of a Special Assistant on Fulani Affairs. According to a Tuesday statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Isiaka Gold, the appointee, Abdul-Azeez Muhammad will represent Miyetti Allah in the administration. But Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the All […]

