Fani-Kayode: Looters list incomplete without names of Buhari, Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode: Looters list incomplete without names of Buhari, Osinbajo

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, says the list of looters is incomplete without the names of President Muhamadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Following the heated exchange of words between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the federal government released two lists containing the names of alleged […]

