Fani-Kayode Reacts To President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode Reacts To President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term

Ex-Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to contest for second term earlier today.

The PDP chieftain took to Twitter to announce that the President will fail in his bid to clinch power again in 2019. He wrote;

“@MBuhari has declared his intention to seek for a fresh mandate.He should prepare himself for the biggest demystification in Nigeria’s history.A man whose legacy is nothing but blood, death, destruction, corruption, division, conflict, failure and carnage wants to run. He will FAIL!”

Source – Naijaparrot

The post Fani-Kayode Reacts To President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

