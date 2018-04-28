Fans launch drive to save De Lille from ousting - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Fans launch drive to save De Lille from ousting – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Fans launch drive to save De Lille from ousting
Independent Online
Despite losing a motion of no confidence vote earlier this week, embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille received the backing of loyal DA supporters yesterday. Following the DA caucus vote, the mayor's supporters launched a new campaign to save her …
DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too long
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!