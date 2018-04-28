Farmer held over rape for eight years freed - Ghana News Agency — Nigeria Today

Farmer held over rape for eight years freed – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Farmer held over rape for eight years freed
Ghana News Agency
Ankaful April 28, GNA – A 28 year old farmer who has been on remand for eight years without trial at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison Annex in the Central Region over a rape charge has been freed under the Justice for All Programme. This was after …
Appeals Court Judge bemoans rising rape cases in Ghana
