 Farmer held over rape for eight years freed - Ghana News Agency — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Farmer held over rape for eight years freed – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Farmer held over rape for eight years freed
Ghana News Agency
Ankaful April 28, GNA – A 28 year old farmer who has been on remand for eight years without trial at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison Annex in the Central Region over a rape charge has been freed under the Justice for All Programme. This was after
Appeals Court Judge bemoans rising rape cases in GhanaGhana Broadcasting Corporation

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.