Farmers/Herdsmen feud: 237 lives lost, 30 cases recorded says FG - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Farmers/Herdsmen feud: 237 lives lost, 30 cases recorded says FG – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Farmers/Herdsmen feud: 237 lives lost, 30 cases recorded says FG
The Nation Newspaper
The federal Government yesterday in Katsina disclosed that so far 237 lives have been lost in about 30 cases so far recorded in the on-going farmers /herdsmen clashes in different parts of the country especially in the North central and North Western …
257 Lives Lost to Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes This Year, Says SGF
Two-day security administrators' meeting opens in Katsina
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!