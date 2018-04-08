'Farmers, processors can make more money in cashew value chain' - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

‘Farmers, processors can make more money in cashew value chain’ – Daily Trust



Daily Trust 'Farmers, processors can make more money in cashew value chain'

Daily Trust

By Vincent A. Yusuf | Publish Date: Apr 8 2018 2:00AMAgainst the backof renewed efforts to resuscitate cashew production and value chain in Nigeria, Daily Trust on Sunday spoke with Dr Ibrahim Hussaini Doko, the Director-General of the Raw Material …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

