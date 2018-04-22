Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity - Week Herald — Nigeria Today

Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity – Week Herald
Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity
Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 135 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($2.08) in a research note released on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. A …
