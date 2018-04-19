Fashanu reveals late brother's gay status - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Fashanu reveals late brother’s gay status – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Fashanu reveals late brother's gay status
The Eagle Online
Justin Fashanu, who played for Norwich and Nottingham Forest in the 1980s, came out as gay before he committed suicide in May 1998 at the age of 37. By The Eagle Online On Apr 19, 2018. Share. Former England international John Fashanu has admitted that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!