Fashion designer in court for alleged assault — Nigeria Today

Fashion designer in court for alleged assault

The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 24-year-old fashion designer, Aliu Azeez, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stabbing his friend with a broken bottle. Azeez, who resides at No. 2 Association Avenue, Shangisha, Lagos, is facing one-count charge of assault but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

