 Fashion label apologises to China shoppers - The Straits Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fashion label apologises to China shoppers – The Straits Times

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Straits Times

Fashion label apologises to China shoppers
The Straits Times
BEIJING • Fashion house Balenciaga, owned by French luxury group Kering, yesterday issued a second, longer apology after reports of a scuffle between Chinese and other shoppers in a Paris shop led to claims in China of racial discrimination by store
Balenciaga issues 2nd apology after claims of discrimination against Chinese shoppersReuters

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.