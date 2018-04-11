 Fashola Tasks DISCOs On Equipment, Customers' Complaints - The Tide — Nigeria Today
Fashola Tasks DISCOs On Equipment, Customers’ Complaints – The Tide

Fashola Tasks DISCOs On Equipment, Customers' Complaints
The Tide
The Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Monday called on Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to improve their distribution networks to supply more electricity to Nigerians. Fashola made the call at the 26th Power sector
