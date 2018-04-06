Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup — Nigeria Today

Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup

Nigerian Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola said he would want Nigeria to bid to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with Morocco. He said the “indomitable” spirit of the Nigerian would rise to the occasion and deliver a super tournament. “Morocco is bidding to host the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria should have jointly bid […]

The post Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

