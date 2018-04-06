 Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola said he would want Nigeria to bid to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with Morocco. He said the “indomitable” spirit of the Nigerian would rise to the occasion and deliver a super tournament. “Morocco is bidding to host the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria should have jointly bid […]

The post Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.