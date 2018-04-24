 Fast and Furious franchise headed to Netflix for a new animated series - Digital Trends — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fast and Furious franchise headed to Netflix for a new animated series – Digital Trends

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Digital Trends

Fast and Furious franchise headed to Netflix for a new animated series
Digital Trends
The eight films in the Fast and Furious franchise have earned more than $5 billion worldwide, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise that studio Universal Pictures has plans to give the series a shot on the small screen. What is surprising, however, is
Fast And Furious animation coming to NetflixThe Nation Newspaper
Netflix Is Making an Animated 'Fast and Furious' SeriesMoviefone

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.