 Fatal accident claims 8 lives along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fatal accident claims 8 lives along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway – The Standard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Fatal accident claims 8 lives along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway
The Standard
Eight people lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Muambi area along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway in Machakos County on Sunday morning. The accident that happened around 2:30 AM involved a Nairobi bound matatu and a trailer, Mercedes Benz Acer
8 die in Machakos road accidentHivisasa
Eight dead after matatu rams into truck in MachakosThe Star, Kenya
At least 8 people killed in Sunday morning road crashPulseLive Kenya (satire)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.