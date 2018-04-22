Fatal accident claims 8 lives along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Fatal accident claims 8 lives along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway – The Standard
The Standard
Fatal accident claims 8 lives along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway
Eight people lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Muambi area along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway in Machakos County on Sunday morning. The accident that happened around 2:30 AM involved a Nairobi bound matatu and a trailer, Mercedes Benz Acer …
