Fatal Accident claims three lives, injures six in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Fatal Accident claims three lives, injures six in Abuja

A fatal accident involving a tipper and hree cars, has claimed the lives of three persons, left six other injured on Wednesday at the Banex Junction, near Tippers’ Garage in Abuja.

According to a correspondent who visited the scene, the victims were all taken to different hospitals in Abuja.

A witness, Mr Emmanuel Ade, said that there was an initial minor accident involving a Toyota Hillux and a taxi cab at the scene before the fatal crash.

According to him, the major accident happened when the police were trying to control the traffic on the expressway.

Another witness, Mr Musa James, also said that the major accident occurred when the tipper appeared to have lost control while approaching the scene.

“The driver of the tipper was trying to maneuver his way when he noticed he could not control the vehicle.

The police were on the road stopping the tipper,’’ James said.

Mr Jafaru Wakili, another witness, said that when the FRSC personnel arrived at the scene, an angry mob descended on them and chased them away.

A senior officer of the FRSC who was contacted for comments, told our reporter that further information was being gathered about the accident.

