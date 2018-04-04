Father kills son in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Father kills son in Enugu

The Police in Enugu State have launched a manhunt for one , Onyenwe Offor Ajah, who allegedly hacked his son to death in an Enugu community. The police spokesman in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident occurred on March 28 at Ameke Enu village in Oduma Community of Aninri Local Government Area of the state. Amaraizu said the son whom he allegedly killed after a disagreement, had been identified as Kenneth Ajah ,38.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

