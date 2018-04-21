 Father Stabbed To Death Before Horrified Daughter In Busy Restaurant — Nigeria Today
Father Stabbed To Death Before Horrified Daughter In Busy Restaurant

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

An incredible situation occurred in a family restaurant in California when a homeless man allegedly walked up to a father sitting with his 5-year-old daughter on his lap and stabbed the man in the neck. Anthony Mele, 35, innocently went out to eat at a steakhouse with his wife and daughter not knowing it would […]

