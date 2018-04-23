Fayemi explains why he was absent at Washington Investment Forum — Nigeria Today

Fayemi explains why he was absent at Washington Investment Forum

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday disagreed with those accusing him of shunning the US-Nigerian investment summit, stating that he did not confirm attendance at any investment forum in Washington DC. He spoke in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, following reports that the Emir […]

Fayemi explains why he was absent at Washington Investment Forum

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

