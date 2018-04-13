Fayemi notifies APC leaders, public on interest to run for Ekiti governorship — Nigeria Today

Fayemi notifies APC leaders, public on interest to run for Ekiti governorship

Dr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, has notified the national and state leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) of his ambition to run for July 14, governorship election in Ekiti. Mr Olayinka Oyebode, Special Assistant on Media to the minister, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that letters had been written to elders of the party, prominent citizens and traditional rulers in Ekiti. Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti, in the letter, which he personally signed, also disclosed that his public declaration for the gubernatorial contest would come up at a rally in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, April 14.

