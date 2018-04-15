 Fayemi Promises to Jail Fayose After Tenure - The Streetjournal — Nigeria Today
Fayemi Promises to Jail Fayose After Tenure – The Streetjournal

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Streetjournal

Former Governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi has told Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose to prepare for prison after his stewardship as governor of the state. Fayemi said Fayose will spend many years in
