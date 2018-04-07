Fayose lauds Ikpeazu’s policy on road infrastructure, education — Nigeria Today

Fayose lauds Ikpeazu’s policy on road infrastructure, education

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has lauded Abia State government’s programme on education and infrastructural development, saying it will improve the lives of people and residents of the state.

Fayose, who accompanied Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the commissioning of the 1.2-kilometre Umuatako Road in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state, described the completed and ongoing road projects in the state, especially Aba, the state’s commercial hub, as tangible evidence of democracy in action.

According to Fayose, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party in the country that has all it takes to improve the living standard of the people.

He lauded the quality of the road and standard of its drainage and prayed for the continuity of Ikpeazu’s administration, and appealed to Abians not to allow blackmailers to hijack the state.

Ikpeazu, in his response, expressed satisfaction for delivering to Abians projects that had direct impact on their lives, stressing that he had fulfilled his promise to Umuatako residents by providing them with a well-paved road with drainages and streetlight.

The Abia State governor promised that his administration would continue to provide the citizens with good projects, which according to him, “is the only vehicle that drives good leadership.”

Also, Theodore Orji, the immediate past governor of the state and now senator representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone in the Senate, said he was proud to identify with the laudable projects of Ikpeazu.

According to Orji, “Ikpeazu has done us proud and his scorecard will speak for him as he seeks another term in office.”

Eziuche Ubani, commissioner for works, Abia State, disclosed that the Umuatako road was strategic, as it connected the Nwagiri-Nwagba – Ikonne – St Paul’s road to decongest the Aba – Owerri road and Faulks road of traffic, adding that other roads under construction would soon be commissioned.

Eze John Akaniro, former chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and chairman, Osisioma Ngwa LGA, Iheyinna Mgbeahuru, thanked Ikpeazu for rehabilitating roads in Osisioma, which they recalled were in deplorable conditions and promised to support second term bid.

