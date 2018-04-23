Fayose warns Corps members against rigging election — Nigeria Today

Fayose warns Corps members against rigging election

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members in the state not to allow politicians use them to rig elections. The governor made the remark during the swearing-in ceremony of 2,300 corp members deployed to the state at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp on Monday. Fayose was quoted in a […]

