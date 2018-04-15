Fayose will go to jail after tenure – Fayemi — Nigeria Today

Fayose will go to jail after tenure – Fayemi
Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday vowed to jail Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, if reelected. He spoke during the declaration of intent to contest for Ekiti State governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Fayose, he stated, will be made to account for the gross mismanagement of […]
The post Fayose will go to jail after tenure – Fayemi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
