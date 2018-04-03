Fayose’s deputy gets campaign council — Nigeria Today

Fayose’s deputy gets campaign council

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has set up a campaign council for the his candidate in the July 14 election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Peoples Democratic Party PDP) has fixed May 8 as its primaries, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its primary three days earlier, on May 5.

Environment Commissioner Chief Bisi Kolawole has been appointed director-general of the Kolapo Olusola Eleka Campaign Council.

His appointment was conveyed in a public service announcement on the radio and television channels of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES).

The announcement said Kolawole would coordinate the campaign activities of the deputy governor, but was silent on other members.

Kolawole, a two-time commissioner under Fayose, represented Efon in the House of Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

He served as director-general of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) in the run-up to the 2014 election.

According to a notice of primary and election timetable forwarded to Ekiti PDP from the national secretariat, the governorship shadow election holds on May 8, while appeals hold on May 10.

Last day for withdrawal by candidate and replacement of withdrawn candidate is May 30, and last day for submission of candidate’s nomination form is June 13.

Last day of campaign is July 12, while the governorship election holds on July 14.

The post Fayose’s deputy gets campaign council appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

