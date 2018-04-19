 FC Barcelona eye domestic Cup win to heal UEFA Champions League wounds — Nigeria Today
FC Barcelona eye domestic Cup win to heal UEFA Champions League wounds

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will target a record-extending 30th King’s Cup triumph when they face Sevilla in Saturday’s final. A victory would also virtually assure them of a second domestic double in three seasons, reinforcing their dominance in Spain. Also, victory for Barca in the first final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid has something else to look forward to.

