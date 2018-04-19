FC Barcelona eye domestic Cup win to heal UEFA Champions League wounds — Nigeria Today

FC Barcelona eye domestic Cup win to heal UEFA Champions League wounds

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will target a record-extending 30th King’s Cup triumph when they face Sevilla in Saturday’s final. A victory would also virtually assure them of a second domestic double in three seasons, reinforcing their dominance in Spain. Also, victory for Barca in the first final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid has something else to look forward to.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

