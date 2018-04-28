FCMB Assures of Enhanced Performance as Shareholders Approve Results at AGM - Gistmaster (blog) — Nigeria Today

FCMB Assures of Enhanced Performance as Shareholders Approve Results at AGM – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
FCMB Assures of Enhanced Performance as Shareholders Approve Results at AGM
Gistmaster (blog)
The assurance was given at the 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of FCMB Group Plc, a holding company comprising eight entities, namely First City Monument Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, CSL Trustees Limited, Legacy …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!