FCMB Group announces N170bn Gross Revenue — Nigeria Today

FCMB Group announces N170bn Gross Revenue

FCMB Group Plc has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, reporting a gross revenue ofN169.9 billion. Going by the audited results, the Group recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N11.5billion, while profit after tax (PAT) was N9.4billion. And in demonstration of the enhanced confidence of customers in FCMB, deposits […]

