 FCMB Group declares N1.98b dividend - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCMB Group declares N1.98b dividend – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Nairametrics

FCMB Group declares N1.98b dividend
The Nation Newspaper
The board of directors of FCMB Group has recommended distribution of N1.98 billion as cash dividend for the 2017 business, representing a dividend per share of 10 kobo. It had paid the same amount for the 2016 business year. Key extracts of the audited
FCMB Group records N170 billion revenue in 2017Guardian (blog)
FCMB expects flat loan growthNew Telegraph Newspaper
Watch out for these stocks this week!Nairametrics

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.