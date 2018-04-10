FCMB partners Etihad to secure favourable fares for customers — Nigeria Today

FCMB partners Etihad to secure favourable fares for customers

By Peter Egwuatu

First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) Plc and Etihad Airways have entered into partnership that allows customers of the bank who plan to travel abroad for personal or business purposes to get reduced fare for their trips.

The partnership, which was launched in Lagos, offers discounted, highly affordable and convenient travel packages, including flight tickets, to existing and potential customers of FCMB who fly on Etihad Airline to any part of the world.

To benefit from the package, all an existing customer of FCMB needs do is to visit a dedicated website, log in to complete a form and submit. But for a non-customer, all that’s needed to open an account is to log in to a portal before the booking form, using any of the devices to complete the process.

In a welcome address during the launch of the partnership, Managing Director, FCMB , Mr. Adam Nuru commended Etihad Airways for the quality of service it offers its customers, noting that the brand within a few years of its establishment, has achieved a very robust international image with a high level of global acceptability within the aviation circles.

Nuru said: “I thank the representatives of Etihad Airways Group. We do not take our partnership with you for granted. We take it seriously knowing that it will surely strengthen our course and increase the range of valuable products we can offer our loyal customers.”

The post FCMB partners Etihad to secure favourable fares for customers appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

