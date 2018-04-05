 FCMB Reports N170bn Gross Revenue — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCMB Reports N170bn Gross Revenue

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

 FCMB Group Plc has grossed N169.9 billion as earnings in the 2017 financial year and recommended  10 kobo  dividend for its shareholders. In its audited results for 2017 made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), FCMB Group declared a profit before tax of N11.5 billion, and profit after tax  of N9.4billion while its deposits grew to N689.9 billion, […]

The post FCMB Reports N170bn Gross Revenue appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.