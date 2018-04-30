 FCMB to bolster revenue with profit retention - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCMB to bolster revenue with profit retention – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

FCMB to bolster revenue with profit retention
Vanguard
Declares N1.98bn dividends. By Nkiruka Nnorom. FCMB Group Plc said it plans to bolster its capital through profit retention to enable it take advantage of growth opportunities expected in the economy in the course of the year. The bank also declared N1
FCMB promises better returns as shareholders get N1.98b dividendThe Nation Newspaper
Shareholders approve FCMB N1.98bn dividendNew Telegraph Newspaper
Shareholders Commend FCMB On Consistent DividendIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.