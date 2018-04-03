 FCT-IRS Board Enmeshed in Employment Scam - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCT-IRS Board Enmeshed in Employment Scam – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

FCT-IRS Board Enmeshed in Employment Scam
THISDAY Newspapers
Almost six months after the boards and parastatals in the Federal Capital Territory Administration were inaugurated by FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, allegation of N30 million employment scandal is rocking the FCT Internal Revenue Service

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.