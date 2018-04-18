 FCT residents condemn NASS invasion — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCT residents condemn NASS invasion

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Some residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate by hoodlums, who forcefully made away with the mace, exposed the poor security architecture in the country. The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the incident as a “national embarrassment’’. According to Mr Chucks Agi, the incident is an indictment on the security apparatus of the National Assembly.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.