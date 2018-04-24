 FCTA Targets N146Bn IGR In 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCTA Targets N146Bn IGR In 2018

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

To boost its revenue base, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that its target is to generate about N146 billion, as an internally generated revenue (IGR) before the end of 2018. Briefing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, the executive chairman, FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr.AbdullahiAttah, disclosed that about N19 billion have been […]

The post FCTA Targets N146Bn IGR In 2018 appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.