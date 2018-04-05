 FDA threatens to 'collapse criminal justice system' - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FDA threatens to ‘collapse criminal justice system’ – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

FDA threatens to 'collapse criminal justice system'
Mail & Guardian
A supplier to the police alleged to have bribed former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane threatened to bring the criminal justice system to a halt if he didn't get paid by midnight Wednesday evening. Forensic Data Analysis (FDA), a company
SAPS/SITA capture: FDA holds South Africa to ransom, threatens to 'collapse criminal justice system'Daily Maverick
Have your say at Edenvale SAPSBedfordview & Edenvale News
Police address crime in MakauseGermiston City News

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.