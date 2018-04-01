Fear of mass exodus hits Southwest PDP - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Fear of mass exodus hits Southwest PDP – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Fear of mass exodus hits Southwest PDP
The Nation Newspaper
Disgruntled members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest region are gearing up to leave the party for another platform, it can be authoritatively revealed. The development may leave the party, which has only one governorship slot and …
PDP appointees in EFCC helping Buhari to fight corruption –Bafarawa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!