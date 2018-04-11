FEC approves N61.4b contracts — Nigeria Today

FEC approves N61.4b contracts

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

As part of efforts to improve infrastructure across the country, the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) has approved contracts amounting to N61.4b.

FEC has also approved the setting up of an Inter-Ministerial committee to advise government on the best methods of disseminating information of the achievements of the current administration

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this as he anchored the briefing after the meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Education, Adamu Adamu, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi took turns to explain their ministries memos and approval after the meeting.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu said FEC also approved the establishment of the first full Army University to be located at Biu in Borno state.

The post FEC approves N61.4b contracts appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

