Fed up with social media, major U.K. pub chain deletes all of its accounts — Nigeria Today

Fed up with social media, major U.K. pub chain deletes all of its accounts

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A big U.K. pub chain has suddenly deleted all of its social media accounts. Wetherspoon made the move due to “bad publicity surrounding social media,” adding that it was uncomfortable about the “addictive nature of social media.”

